WWE News: Steve Austin Reflects on His Old Smoking Skull Title, New Additions to Hidden Gems on Network
January 14, 2021
– WWE released a clip with Sam Roberts chatting with Steve Austin this week, where Steve Austin talks about his custom smoking skull WWE Championship title belt and what that meant to his run and career. You can view that clip below:
– The WWE Network has new carousels available for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, all the Royal Rumble events, Hidden Gems for tag team matches, Goldberg, and the late Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee/Jon Huber). The Hidden Gems collection is showcasing British Bulldogs vs. Rock N’ Roll Express, matchups from AWA, Stampede Wrestling, WWF, Jim Crockett Promotions, Championship Wrestling from Florida, Mid-South and more.
