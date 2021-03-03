wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Reveals What The Rock Told Him After Their Last Match, The Rock on What His Would’ve Thought of Young Rock, Ivar Turns 37
– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to promote his new season of Straight Up Steve Austin. During the interview, Clarkson asked Austin what The Rock whispered to him after their last match at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.
Austin revealed that Rock told him after the match, “Man, I can’t thank you enough for what you did for me. I just want you to know I love you, man.” Austin also said that he responded, “I love you too.” That clip is available below.
– Access recently chatted with former WWE Superstar The Rock, who discussed what his dad, late WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, would’ve thought of his new show, Young Rock:
– The Viking Raiders member Ivar celebrates his birthday today. The WWE Superstar and former tag team champion turns 37 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Birthday wishes go out to @Ivar_WWE! 🤘 🤘 pic.twitter.com/TngGsvmT3N
— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Fan Stealing His Olympic Gold Medal, How He Got It Back, Similarities Between AJ Styles & Shawn Michaels
- The Rock Says Vince McMahon Was a Father Figure For Him in Twitter Q&A
- WWE Reportedly Not Planning on NXT Title Matches For WrestleMania
- Backstage Rumor on Why Elias vs. Damian Priest Ran So Long During Raw