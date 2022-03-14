WWE News: Four New Steve Austin Shirts Released In Honor Of 3:16 Day, Ronda Rousey Plays Horizon Zero Dawn

– WWE recently announced the release of four new Stone Cold Steve Austin t-shirts in honor of “3:16 Day” on March 16. The shirts feature a variety of Austin-related themes, including the skull, Austin’s double middle-finger salute, and more.

As noted, Austin recently accepted Kevin Owens’ invitation to appear on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

– In the newest stream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey plays through Horizon Zero Dawn. You can watch the video below.