WWE News: Steve Austin Shuts Down Fan Who Says He Shouldn’t Wear Mask, WWE Stock Update, Highlights From NXT
– In a post on Instagram, Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a photo of himself with a face mask as he goes out to run errands. A fan attempted to say that the mask goes ‘against your reputation’ and that he should ‘strip off the communism’. Austin shut that kind of talk down quickly, replying: “Shut up dude.”
Running errands on the Mean Streets of LA. Friend of mine made me this custom @alabamafbl mask. The mask is cool but she made it a little too small. So it cuts off the circulation to my ears. My ears are actually crimson. Since she is a @clemsonfb fan, I figured she ribbed me on purpose. #staysafe #rolltide #fordfocus
– WWE stock opened at $41 per share this morning.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT. You can find our full report here.
