wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Shuts Down Fan Who Says He Shouldn’t Wear Mask, WWE Stock Update, Highlights From NXT

May 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Steve Austin Raw

– In a post on Instagram, Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a photo of himself with a face mask as he goes out to run errands. A fan attempted to say that the mask goes ‘against your reputation’ and that he should ‘strip off the communism’. Austin shut that kind of talk down quickly, replying: “Shut up dude.

– WWE stock opened at $41 per share this morning.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT. You can find our full report here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Steve Austin, WWE Stock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading