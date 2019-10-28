wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Special Removed From Advertisements, Table For 3 Preview, Day Of Set For Thursday
October 28, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE was advertising “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” for this Thursday. PWInsider reports the concept was to be Austin talking with different personalities about their career and lives, similar to Austin’s podcast specials on the Network. However, the show was been removed from advertisements.
– There is a new Table For 3 tonight featuring the APA and Teddy Long.
– This Thursday following Crown Jewel, the WWE Network will broadcast “WWE Day Of” focusing on the 10/4 SmackDown 20th Anniversary Special/Fox debut.
