WWE News: Steve Austin Stuns Byron Saxton on Raw, Video of Undertaker and The O.C. Segment

– Steve Austin had a little something for Byron Saxton to close out Raw, and we’re not just talking about a beer. Austin concluded his main event segment on Raw with a Stunner to Saxton, who spent the segment holding up cards to “rate” Austin’s promo:

– WWE posted the following video of AJ Styles cutting a promo on The Undertaker on Raw, leading to Undertaker going backstage and destroying Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson: