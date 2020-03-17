wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Stuns Byron Saxton on Raw, Video of Undertaker and The O.C. Segment
March 17, 2020 | Posted by
– Steve Austin had a little something for Byron Saxton to close out Raw, and we’re not just talking about a beer. Austin concluded his main event segment on Raw with a Stunner to Saxton, who spent the segment holding up cards to “rate” Austin’s promo:
🍺 STUNNER 🍺 STUNNER 🍺 STUNNER 🍺#Raw #316Day @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/Vj2o5vHATV
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2020
– WWE posted the following video of AJ Styles cutting a promo on The Undertaker on Raw, leading to Undertaker going backstage and destroying Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson:
