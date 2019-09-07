WWE News: Steve Austin’s IPA Expanding Next Year, WrestleMania Kickoff Nominated For Streamys Brand Award

– El Segundo Brewing Company in El Segundo, California have announced that they will be expanding Steve Austin’s Broken Skull IPA next year. The beer, which saw a big spike in interest after Austin’s appearance on the Raw Reunion show in July, will be available in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts stores later this month and will expand further with an “invasion” in 2020:

Broken Skull Cans

Listen up! We’re planning an invasion in 2020. If you’d like Broken Skull in your area, talk to the people at the stores you buy beer at, let them know that you want some Broken Skull, and have them talk to their distributors!

If you live in the New York, New Jersey or Massachusetts area, we are shipping beer to your states on 9/19! Beer will be available week of 9/30 in MA and week of 10/14 in NY and NJ. Check out the map here to see where you can find Broken Skull near you! And be sure to call your beer store to find out when it will be in stock.

If you are a prospective distributor, please send us an email at [email protected]