WWE News: Sting & Rey Mysterio Hang Out at HorrorHound Weekend, WWE Now on Rousey and Stephanie McMahon’s Workouts

– WWE Hall of Famer Sting took a photo with Rey Mysterio Jr. at a Horro Hound Weekend event. As noted, It looks like Mysterio really is headed back to WWE and was expected to travel to Birmingham, Alabama to have his biceps check out. Mysterio suffered a Grade One partial tear of his left biceps back at a Northeast Wrestling indie event earlier this month. It was believed that the injury was not that serious and Rey has already seen a doctor on his own but it sounds like WWE wanted him to get checked out before inking a new deal.

– The lateszt WWE Now video has Cathy Kelley looking at Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon’s training for their upcoming tag team match at WrestleMania: