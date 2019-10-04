WWE News: Sting Signs Autographs Ahead of Smackdown Debut, Bray Wyatt Promotes Hell in a Cell

– Sting was in attendance at the Staples Center on Friday before tonight’s Smackdown premiere on FOX. You can see a video clip below of the WWE Hall of Famer signing autographs:

https://twitter.com/search?q=place%3A07d9e38f29c87002

– Bray Wyatt visited FOX 40 in Sacramento to promote Hell in a Cell on Sunday. Wyatt stayed completely in character and said he would be watching at ringside when The Fiend took on Seth Rollins. He said that he wishes he was “brave and tough and mean and strong” like The Fiend and when asked if he planned on wrestling, said, “Ha ha no, never. I don’t want to get hurt!”: