WWE News: Stock Increases Over 8% After Earnings Report, Superstars Hit Finishers for First Time, WWE Now Highlights Orton and Kingston Rivalry

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE stock saw a nice boost today after today’s Q2 Earnings report. Overall, stock was up 8.59 percent and closed at $74.68 per share. The high price was $76.06. The low was $70.27. You can read more on today’s Q2 Earnings and Investors Call HERE.

– WWE released a video of Superstars hitting their finishers for the first time. You can check out that video below.

– A new WWE Now clip is out highlighting Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston reigniting their decade-old rivalry. You can check out that clip below.

