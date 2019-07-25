wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Increases Over 8% After Earnings Report, Superstars Hit Finishers for First Time, WWE Now Highlights Orton and Kingston Rivalry
July 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE stock saw a nice boost today after today’s Q2 Earnings report. Overall, stock was up 8.59 percent and closed at $74.68 per share. The high price was $76.06. The low was $70.27. You can read more on today’s Q2 Earnings and Investors Call HERE.
– WWE released a video of Superstars hitting their finishers for the first time. You can check out that video below.
– A new WWE Now clip is out highlighting Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston reigniting their decade-old rivalry. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Reveals the Origin of His Jamaican Character, Why They Dropped It
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether He or Hulk Hogan Would Have Helped the Invasion Angle
- AJ Styles Is Excited About Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Raw, on Reforming The Club, WWE Showing Him ‘Nothing But Respect’ Ahead of New Contract
- Update on AEW/TNT Presentation at TCA, Official Title Still TBA, Cody Rhodes on ‘Wrestling Show Brought to You By Wrestlers’