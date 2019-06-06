wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Drops Today, Full Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz HITC 2012 Match
June 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE stock dropped today by 0.27 percent. It closed at $73.48 per share. The high was $73.99. The low was $71.51.
– WWE released a full match video featuring The Miz vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental Championship at Hell in a Cell 2012. You can check out the full match video below.
