WWE News: Stock Price Rises Today, Greg Miller Set for Promo School on Backstage, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Check Out the Wrestling Shop

– As previously reported, the WWE stock price closed with another decrease yesterday at $46.08. The stock price opened with a slight increase today, with $46.61. It later saw another increase and is currently at $47.03.

– Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller announced that he will be taking part in “Promo School” on tonight’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. You can check out his tweet below.

FINALLY… Greg Miller… Has come BACK to cable television. Catch me on #WWEBackstage tomorrow night! I'll be on @FS1 rocking @WWE's 'Promo School' Tuesday at 11et/10ct. (@TheRock, any last minute pointers?) pic.twitter.com/9s9AUCFXrj — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) February 3, 2020

– The Major WF Podcast YouTube channel released a video of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins checking out The Wrestling Shop in San Antonio, Texas. You can check out that video below.