wrestling / News

WWE News: Stock Price Rises Today, Greg Miller Set for Promo School on Backstage, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Check Out the Wrestling Shop

February 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, Booker T WWe's

As previously reported, the WWE stock price closed with another decrease yesterday at $46.08. The stock price opened with a slight increase today, with $46.61. It later saw another increase and is currently at $47.03.

– Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller announced that he will be taking part in “Promo School” on tonight’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. You can check out his tweet below.

– The Major WF Podcast YouTube channel released a video of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins checking out The Wrestling Shop in San Antonio, Texas. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Curt Hawkins, WWE, WWE Backstage, Zack Ryder, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading