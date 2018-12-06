WWE News: Stock Rebounds to Six-Week High, Top 10 ‘OMG’ TLC Moments

– WWE’s stock rebounded after a couple of down days to hit the highest point in six weeks. The stock closed at $76.57, up $5.01 (7.0%) from Wednesday’s closing price. The stock is at its highest point since October 24th, when it closed at $77.37.

– WWE posted a new video looking at the top ten “OMG” moments from previous TLC matches. You can see the video below ahead of this month’s TLC PPV: