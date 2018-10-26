WWE News: Stock Takes Heavy Drop to Hit Four-Month Low, Kalisto’s GQ Photo Shoot, Trish Stratus Hypes Evolution Match

– WWE’s stock took a hefty fall on Friday, following on the financial report and announcement that WWE Crown Jewel will go on as scheduled. The stock closed at $69.78, down $5.90 (7.8%) from the previous closing price. Unlike some recent drops, this was not on par with the overall Dow Jones trend, which was down but only by 1.19% on Friday.

Since September 28th, the stock has fallen just under twenty-nine points. Friday’s close is the lowest closing price for the stock since June 26th, when the final price was $66.62.

– WWE posted the following behind-the-scenes video from Kalisto’s GQ Mexico photo shoot:

– Trish Stratus took to Twitter to post the following, hyping her match alongside Lita against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James at Evolution: