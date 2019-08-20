WWE News: Stock Up Following NXT/USA Network Announcement, Top 10 Raw Moments

– WWE’s stock jumped after the announcement earlier today that NXT is headed to the USA Network. The stock closed at $2.58 on Tuesday, up 3.59% from the previous closing price. This marks the best closing price for the stock since July 22nd, when it ended the day at $75.99.

The WWE stock has been rising fairly consistently over the last two weeks since the report first hit that NXT could be moving to a cable network. The market as a whole today was down $0.66%.

