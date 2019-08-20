wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Up Following NXT/USA Network Announcement, Top 10 Raw Moments
August 20, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock jumped after the announcement earlier today that NXT is headed to the USA Network. The stock closed at $2.58 on Tuesday, up 3.59% from the previous closing price. This marks the best closing price for the stock since July 22nd, when it ended the day at $75.99.
The WWE stock has been rising fairly consistently over the last two weeks since the report first hit that NXT could be moving to a cable network. The market as a whole today was down $0.66%.
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s episode of Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nearly Leaving WCW in 1999 Just Before He Was Sent Home
- Bruce Prichard Says Undertaker Offered to Put JBL Over Clean at SummerSlam 2004, Why They Didn’t Do It
- Sasha Banks After Raw Attack: ‘You Know You’re That ***** When You Cause All This Conversation’
- Brie Bella On Women’s Tag Team Titles Taking a While to Get Going, Says She & Nikki Were Supposed to Have ‘Long Run’