WWE News: Stock Update, The Singh Bros. Share a Clip With Their Mother, Tyler Breeze Plays Halo
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
– For an update on WWE, the company’s stock opened today at $36.69 per share. It’s currently at $36.19 per share.
– The Singh Brothers shared an amusing clip this week featuring their mother:
Mamma Singh helping us get ready for #WrestleMania in #Bollywood next year!@WWE @WrestleMania @amitabhbachchan pic.twitter.com/KDoyAAh6gM
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) April 7, 2020
– Tyler Breeze was featured in a New LeftRightLeftRight video where he plays some more Halo: Combat Evolved. You canc heck out that video below.
