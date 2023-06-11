wrestling / News

WWE News: Stone Cold Tries Law Enforcement, NXT Level Up Highlights

June 10, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Steve Austin, Stone Cold Takes On America - WWE on A&E Image Credit: A&E, WWE

– WWE featured a highlight from “Stone Cold” Takes On America, described as:

Teaming up with some seasoned Sheriffs, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin clears a building, then pursues a suspect on wheels during an intense training session.

– WWE posted a trio of highlights from NXT Level Up which you can see below:

Charlie Dempsey attempts to twist Dante Chen into a pretzel, while The Gatekeeper of NXT hopes to score another monumental win on WWE’s newest brand.

Having quickly become a magnet for boos and jeers from the NXT Universe, Luca Crusifino looks to claim a huge win when he battles the popular Myles Borne

In an interesting clash of styles, the death-defying Nathan Frazer clashes with the technically sound Tavion Heights.

