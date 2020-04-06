WWE News: Street Profits Celebrate With Bianca Belair, Edge vs. Randy Orton Clip

– The Street Profits celebrated with Bianca Belair backstage after their retention of the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36. WWE posted the following video of the team with Belair, who came out after the match to help her husband and his tag partner fight off the unsuccessful challengers. You can see the video below, in which the two talk about walking out as the champions and praise Belair. Belair says she doesn’t know what Zelina Vega was thinking by trying to put hands on Belair’s man and she did what she had to to:

– WWE posted a video clip from the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania. You can see the video below. Edge ultimately defeated Orton in the bout.