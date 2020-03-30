wrestling / News
WWE News: Street Profits Hype Up WrestleMania, Where Are They New Episode Coming Thursday, Stock Ticks Down
– WWE has posted a new hype video for WrestleMania 36 featuring the Street Profits. You can see the video below. The team is set to defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against Andrade & Angel Garza at the PPV this coming weekend:
– WWE’s stock closed at $33.44 on Monday, down $0.36 (1.07%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 3.19% on the day.
– WWE revealed on Twitter that “Where Are They Now?: Eva Marie & Snitsky” will air on the Network on Thursday:
Where Are They Now?: Eva Marie & Snitsky streams THIS THURSDAY on WWE Network! @natalieevamarie @BIGGENESNITSKY pic.twitter.com/a5KAbpsttF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 30, 2020
