WWE News: Street Profits Hype Up WrestleMania, Where Are They New Episode Coming Thursday, Stock Ticks Down

– WWE has posted a new hype video for WrestleMania 36 featuring the Street Profits. You can see the video below. The team is set to defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against Andrade & Angel Garza at the PPV this coming weekend:

– WWE’s stock closed at $33.44 on Monday, down $0.36 (1.07%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 3.19% on the day.

– WWE revealed on Twitter that “Where Are They Now?: Eva Marie & Snitsky” will air on the Network on Thursday: