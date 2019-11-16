wrestling / News
WWE News: Street Profits On Their Journey to Raw, Stock Closes Up
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted a new video with the Street Profits discussing their respective roads to NXT and then Raw. You can see the video below featuring Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins discussing their journeys from college sports and the Marines to WWE and then the main roster:
– WWE’s stock closed at $57.66 on Friday, up $1.39 (2.47%) from its p[revious closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.8% on the day.
