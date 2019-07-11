WWE News: The Street Profits Raw Segments Were Not Pre-Taped, New Graveyard Dogs Shirt for The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, Playlist Showcases Most Intense Extreme Rules Matches

– PWInsider reports that all of the segments on Raw this week featuring The Street Profits were shown live this week. They were not pre-taped. Per the report, this was done to keep the energy for the segments with The Street Profits as “vibrant as possible.”

– WWE has released a new shirt for The Undertaker and Roman Reigns as a tag team called Graveyard Dogs. You can check out that new shirt below. The Undertaker and Reigns will team up this weekend at Extreme Rules against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Gotcha my new fave T-shirt 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/DrCaAjMADS — Sunnyreigns I love Roman reigns 3000 (@sunbabe08) July 11, 2019

– A new WWE Playlist video is out showcasing the most intense Extreme Rules matches. You can check out that video below.