WWE News: The Street Profits Have First Photo Shoot With Tag Titles, Raw Video Highlights

March 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Street Profits WWE Raw

– WWE released a video of The Street Profits having their first photo shoot as Raw tag team champions. They beat Seth Rollins and Murphy last night on Raw to win the tag titles. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw. You can check those out below.












RAW, The Street Profits, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

