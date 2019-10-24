wrestling / News

WWE News: Stretcher Angle Filmed After NXT, The OC On Finn Balor’s Heel Turn

October 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor NXT

– WWE showed off the aftermath of Finn Balor’s heel turn on Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa after NXT went off the air. PWInsider reports that Gargano was stretchered out of the arena and loaded into an ambulance after the show went off, though WWE was filming so it will definitely be used later.

– The OC posted to Twitter to comment on Balor’s turn. AJ Styles and Karl Anderson, who were all part of the Bullet Club as was Balor, posted:

