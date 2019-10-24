wrestling / News
WWE News: Stretcher Angle Filmed After NXT, The OC On Finn Balor’s Heel Turn
October 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE showed off the aftermath of Finn Balor’s heel turn on Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa after NXT went off the air. PWInsider reports that Gargano was stretchered out of the arena and loaded into an ambulance after the show went off, though WWE was filming so it will definitely be used later.
– The OC posted to Twitter to comment on Balor’s turn. AJ Styles and Karl Anderson, who were all part of the Bullet Club as was Balor, posted:
Well well well…. https://t.co/rkSoY5Udiv
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) October 24, 2019
What took you so long, Prince..? https://t.co/zkpNM4eEb9
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite Surpassing Ratings Expectations, Feeling Like They Made Private Party
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Pitching Vickie Guerrero Storyline to Vince McMahon, Vickie’s Reaction
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Dealing With Scott Hall and Jerry Sags’ 1997 Altercation Over Chair Shot, Sags Worrying He Would Be Fired
- WWE Allegedly Made Fans Cover AEW Merchandise In Order to Attend Raw