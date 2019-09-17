– PWInsider reports he current working title for the FOX Sports 1 WWE talk show is “WWE Backstage.”

– As expected, the upside down graphics on Raw were done on purpose to play into the “Firefly Funhouse” theme that ran through last night’s Raw.

– Mayor Glenn Jacob’s “sworn in referee” last night was former WWE developmental talent Michah Taylor.

– Xavier Woods unboxes Gears 5.