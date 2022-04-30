WWE News: SummerSlam 1992 to Receive Anniversary Home Video Release in Europe, WM Rewind DLC Pack Live for 2K22, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Highlights

– Per WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, WWE SummerSlam 1992 is set to receive a 30th anniversary Blu-ray and DVD release later this year in the UK and Germany. Listings have already surfaced on Amazon Germany.

The anniversary edition will reportedly feature a remasting of the event and the full show, including the three dark matches that were cut from the original pay-per-view broadcast that aren’t available on the Network version.

The 30th Anniversary set will be available in the UK on Monday, August 29. It will then hit Germany on Friday, September 2. Unfortunately, this release reportedly won’t be available in the U.S. and Canada.

– 2K Games has announced that the WrestleMania Rewind MyFaction DLC Pack is now available for WWE 2K22:

Let's 'rewind the time' ⏪ with this epic WrestleMania Rewind #MyFACTION pack! This pack is now LIVE and features, “The Big Dawg” Roman Reigns, “The Man” Becky Lynch, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and “The Kingslayer” Seth Rollins, and much more! #WWE2K22 pic.twitter.com/pUiIimk7EW — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) April 29, 2022

