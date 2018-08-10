Quantcast

 

WWE News: SummerSlam 2008 in Sixty Seconds, Daniel Bryan on the Danielson Family’s Tag Team Name

August 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SummerSlam 2008

– WWE has posted a new video looking at SummerSlam 2008 in sixty seconds. You can see the recap video below via Twitter:

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube account has posted the following video, which is synopsized thusly: “You voted on a community poll to ask Daniel Bryan a question and in this video he answers the winning question – what is the name for a potential tag team with Birdie, Brie and Daniel Bryan?”

