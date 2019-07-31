wrestling / News
WWE News: SummerSlam Kickoff Show to Run One Hour, Rock Pays Homage to His Samoan Culture
July 31, 2019
– WWE’s SummerSlam Kickoff show will be one-hour this year, as opposed to the usual two-hour show. WWE is listing the show as running from 6 PM ET to 7 PM before SummerSlam, as opposed to the past several years where the Summerslam pre-show began at 5 PM ET.
– The Rock posted a new video to his YouTube channel promoting Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw that sees the Great One paying homage to his Samoan heritage:
