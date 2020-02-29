wrestling / News
WWE News: Summerslam Pre-Sale Code Available, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights for 2.28.20, Full Elimination Chamber 2014 Match Video
February 29, 2020 | Posted by
– The WWE Summerslam 2020 ticket pre-sale has started. PWInsider reports that the ticket pre-sale code is WWEBOSTON. The card is scheduled for Sunday, August 23 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The ticket pre-sale is available at Ticketmaster.com.
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episodes of Friday Night Smackdown and 205 Live. You can check out those highlight clips below.
– WWE released a full Elimination Chamber match from the 2014 event. You can check out that full match video below.
