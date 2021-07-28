wrestling / News

WWE News: SummerSlam Ring Announcer Contest, Mia Yim Plays More of Telltale The Walking Dead

July 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Summerslam

– WWE has announced a SummerSlam ring announcer contest. Fans submit their entries on TikTok using the hashtag, #WWEAnnouncerContest. You can check out the details below:

– Mia Yim shared a new Let’s Play video of her playing The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series:

