WWE News: SummerSlam Ring Announcer Contest, Mia Yim Plays More of Telltale The Walking Dead
July 28, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a SummerSlam ring announcer contest. Fans submit their entries on TikTok using the hashtag, #WWEAnnouncerContest. You can check out the details below:
Do you think you have what it takes to be a ring announcer at #SummerSlam in Las Vegas? Use #WWEAnnouncerContest on @tiktok_us to show us why YOU are the next great ring announcer!
Presented by @PureLifeUS
https://t.co/UYluLaAdZR pic.twitter.com/mtSP9wh40K
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2021
– Mia Yim shared a new Let’s Play video of her playing The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series:
