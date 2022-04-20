WWE News: SummerSlam Ticket Presale Codes, Randy Orton Photo Gallery, A Day in the Life of The Great Khali

– PWInsider reports that UNIVERSE is a new ticket presale code for SummerSlam. The ticket presale will be ongoing until tomorrow at 11:59 pm CST.

Another ticket presale code was announced during WWE’s The Bump today for tomorrow’s SummerSlam 2021 ticket presale, which starts at 10:00 am EST. The ticket presale code for tomorrow (Apr. 21) is THEBUMP.

SummerSlam 2022 is scheduled for July 30. The event will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

– WWE.com released a new photo gallery for Randy Orton in celebration of #RandyOrton Week, commemorating his WWE debut 20 years ago.

– WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali joined WWE Now India to talk about a A Day in the Life of The Great Khali: