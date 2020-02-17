WWE News: Sunday’s XFL Recap Videos, NXT Live Events For Coming Weekend, Natalya Signing For Today

– The XFL has released the recap videos from Sunday’s games, looking at the Houston Roughnecks vs. St. Louis BattleHawks and more. You can see thge recaps for the Roughnecks vs. BattleHawks and Los Angeles Wildcats vs. Dallas Renegades. Houston beat St. Louis 28 – 24, while the Renegades beat the Wildcats 25 – 18.

– Natalya is set for a signing at 10 AM PT in Lynwood, Washington before tonight’s Raw in Everett. You can find out more here.

– WWE’s NXT live events this coming weekend are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Ocala, Florida on Friday.