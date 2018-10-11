wrestling / News
WWE News: Super Show-Down Featurette Released, Mark Henry Congratulates OVW on 1,000th Episode
WWE has released a featurette going behind the scenes of WWE Super Show-Down. You can see the mini-documentary, titled “WWE Day Of,” below. It looks at both the fans and talent in the events leading up to the event:
– Mark Henry took to Twitter to congratulate Ohio Valley Wrestling on its 1,000th episode:
Congrats to Ohio valley wrestling pic.twitter.com/ysCIV6n2mm
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) October 11, 2018