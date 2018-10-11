Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Super Show-Down Featurette Released, Mark Henry Congratulates OVW on 1,000th Episode

October 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WWE Super Show-Down 20182

WWE has released a featurette going behind the scenes of WWE Super Show-Down. You can see the mini-documentary, titled “WWE Day Of,” below. It looks at both the fans and talent in the events leading up to the event:

– Mark Henry took to Twitter to congratulate Ohio Valley Wrestling on its 1,000th episode:

article topics :

Mark Henry, Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE, WWE Super Show-Down, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading