– WWE has a Supershow scheduled for tonight at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, featuring both Raw and SmackDown Superstars. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Bayley

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega

* United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Austin Theory (c)

* Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa

* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

* AJ Styles & The OC vs. Imperium

* Ricochet vs. Omos w/ MVP

– Tomorrow, the WWE Supershow heads to Hampton, Virginia at the Hampton, Coliseum. Here’s what’s scheduled for tomorrow night:

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Tegan Nox

* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Bayley

* United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory (c)

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles was also advertised. However, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have now vacated the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles due to Liv Morgan’s injury. New champions will be crowned on Monday Night Raw on May 29.

– Lastly, NXT heads to the Englewood Center in Orlando later tonight for NXT Live. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, former champion Bron Breakker, North American Champion Wes Lee, Tiffany Stratton, Cora Jade, and former Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez are all being advertised for tonight’s show.