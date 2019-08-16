wrestling / News
WWE News: Supershow Set For Mexico City in November, Former Roster Member Appears on ABC Game Show
August 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is set to hold a Supershow in Mexico in November. PWInsider reports that the company is heading to Mexico City for a November 30th show at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico.
– The site also notes that worked as Jesús in WWE in the mid-’00s, was a contestant on ABC’s Card Sharks last night.
