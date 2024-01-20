WWE News: Supershow Weekend Notes, Karl Anderson Turns 44

– WWE Supershow has a live event scheduled for tonight at The Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Alabama. Tonight’s show is advertised Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

– The WWE Supershow heads to the Mississippi Coliseum tomorrow in Jackson, Mississippi with WWE advertising Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair.

– WWE Superstar and former Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson celebrates his birthday today, and WWE wished him a happy birthday. He turns 44 years old: