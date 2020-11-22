WWE News: Superstar Tweet on Tonight’s Elimination Matches, The Undertaker’s Full Boneyard Match Video

– WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, and Bayley have tweeted on their respective elimination matches ahead of tonight’s Survivor Series event. You can view their comments below.

Don’t worry the consistent role model got you guys. https://t.co/bX9SwfNGG2 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 22, 2020

– WWE released the full Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 featuring AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker. You can check out the full video for The Undertaker’s final match below: