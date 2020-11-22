wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstar Tweet on Tonight’s Elimination Matches, The Undertaker’s Full Boneyard Match Video
– WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, and Bayley have tweeted on their respective elimination matches ahead of tonight’s Survivor Series event. You can view their comments below.
One by one they all fall!!!!! #TeamRaw #GetOnMyBackAndIllCarryUsToThePromiseLand
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 22, 2020
And it’s going hella great!
Ain’t nothing changing if I’m beside these girls@RubyRiottWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @itsBayleyWWE @NatbyNature
TONIGHT I am #TeamSmackDown
And we will be the bEST of the bEST.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/sAIYLTtPQV
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 22, 2020
I am Team Smackdown!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MRBmzcWoAB
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 22, 2020
Don’t worry the consistent role model got you guys. https://t.co/bX9SwfNGG2
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 22, 2020
– WWE released the full Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 featuring AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker. You can check out the full video for The Undertaker’s final match below:
