WWE News: Superstar Tweet on Tonight’s Elimination Matches, The Undertaker’s Full Boneyard Match Video

November 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Survivor Series Smackdown

– WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, and Bayley have tweeted on their respective elimination matches ahead of tonight’s Survivor Series event. You can view their comments below.

– WWE released the full Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 featuring AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker. You can check out the full video for The Undertaker’s final match below:

Survivor Series, The Undertaker, WrestleMania 36, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

