– WWE confirmed this week that the final Raw before WrestleMania 40 will take place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center on April 1. Superstars advertised for the show include Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso, and Drew McIntyre. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, January 19 at 10:00 am local time.

– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was unsuccessful in his bid to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins last night on WWE Raw. Following the match, Mahal commented on the loss, referencing rumors of WWE bringing in extra pyroa for last night’s show (h/t Fightful). Jinder Mahal wrote, “So much for sending that extra Pyro for my Punjabi Celebration.”