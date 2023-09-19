– As noted, WWE recently announced a SmackDown TV event for December 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Barclays Center is currently advertising the following names for the upcoming event: Rey Mysterio, LA Night, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Jimmy Uso, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Asuka, The Street Profits, and more.

– Shayna Baszler played MyRise for WWE 2K23 on UpUpDownDown this week:

– You can check out the highlights for next week's WWE Raw below:


















































