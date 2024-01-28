wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Announced for Return to White Plains, WWE Now Recaps Royal Rumble, Top 10 Royal Rumble Moments
January 28, 2024
– PWInsider reports that WWE will return to Westchester County Center on June 1 for a live event in White Plains, New York. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, LA KNight, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley are all being locally advertised for the show.
– WWE Now recapped last night’s Royal Rumble:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Royal Rumble moments:
