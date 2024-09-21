wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Attend Women’s Empowerment Tour, Highlights of NXT Superstars on TNA Impact, Rey Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Watch Halloween Havoc Bout

September 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstars Natalya, Izzi Dame, and Kelani Jordan attended the Allstate Be You Women’s Empowerment Tour as part of the Big 12 Homecoming at CU Boulder this week:

– TNA Wrestling released highlights of NXT Superstars Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright challenging Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire on this week’s episode:

– The WWE Vault shared some footage of the late Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio watching their classic match at WCW Halloween Havoc 1997:

