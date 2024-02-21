wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Celebrate Black History Month, Asuka Meets the Owner of a Pro Wrestling Bar, Tyler Breeze & Xavier Woods Play Helldivers 2
February 21, 2024
– WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, New Day, and more pay homage to the Black pioneers in sports entertainment for Black History Month:
– Asuka shared a vlog showing her going to a pro wrestling bar and the owner crying after meeting Asuka:
– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some Helldivers 2 for UpUpDownDown:
