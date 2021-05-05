WWE News: Superstars Celebrate Star Wars Day, Austin Theory on His Love of Horror Films,

– Yesterday, May the 4th, was the unofficial holiday Star Wars Day. In the spirit of the occasion, WWE Superstars got dressed up or celebrated with some Star Wars-themed photos. You can see the ones shared by UpUpDownDown, Mia Yim, and more below. Former WWE writer also shared some photos with WWE Superstars photoshopped with lightsabers.

– The Way’s Austin Theory chatted with McKenzie Mitchell this week to talk about working with Johnny Gargano, his love of horror movies, and more. That video is available below: