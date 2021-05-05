wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Celebrate Star Wars Day, Austin Theory on His Love of Horror Films,
– Yesterday, May the 4th, was the unofficial holiday Star Wars Day. In the spirit of the occasion, WWE Superstars got dressed up or celebrated with some Star Wars-themed photos. You can see the ones shared by UpUpDownDown, Mia Yim, and more below. Former WWE writer also shared some photos with WWE Superstars photoshopped with lightsabers.
Happy #StarWarsDay From #BREStart!#MayThe4thBeWithYou@MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE @jessamynduke @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/bNYdF8OuY6
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) May 4, 2021
#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/RUEEP705bD
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 4, 2021
#MayThe4thBeWithYou #WWE Universe! #wweraw pic.twitter.com/EYlbTutqP4
— Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) May 4, 2021
– The Way’s Austin Theory chatted with McKenzie Mitchell this week to talk about working with Johnny Gargano, his love of horror movies, and more. That video is available below:
