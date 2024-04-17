wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Chats With SI Media, Superstars Play TopSpin 2K25 on UUDD, Trick Williams Set for The Bump Next Week
April 17, 2024 | Posted by
– The full video is now available of newly crowned WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes chatting with SI Media:
– UpUpDownDown released a new video with Tyler Breeze, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods playing TopSpin 2K25. Rhea Ripley also appears in the video:
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump announced that Trick Williams will be a guest on next week’s show.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Details Challenges Of Traveling With A Snake
- More Details on Injured Shoulder for Rhea Ripley, Relinquishing Title
- Kevin Nash Says Will Ospreay’s Comments on Triple H Prove He’s Not Smart to the Business
- Mark Henry & Bully Ray on What’s Next for The Rock, Roman Reigns & The Bloodline in WWE