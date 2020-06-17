WWE News: Superstars Talking About Airport Workers Testing Positive for COVID-19, This Week’s Raw in 3 Minutes, Artem Makes Homemade Pizza

– According to PWInsider, a major topic of conversation among WWE talents in attendance at the Performance Center today was the news story about a high level of positive COVID-19 tests for Orlando airport workers. Per the report, most of the roster and staff fly in and out of Orlando, unless they are already living or based there.

According to the story by ClickOrlando.com, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, said 260 airport workers have tested positive for the coronavirus after 500 employees were tested. Orlando International Airport management are claiming this is not the case.

For clarification, the current number of workers who tested positive was two. The 260 number of 500 workers goes back several months into March 2020.

– FOX Sports released a Raw in 3 Minutes recap video for this week. You can check out that WWE clip below.

– The Bella Twins released a vlog where Total Bellas star Artem Chigvintsev makes some homemade pizza. You can check out that video below.