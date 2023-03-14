– UpUpDownDown went behind-the-scenes of the making of the WWE 2K23 commercial, featuring WWE Superstars John Cena, The Miz, Austin Theory, and more. You can check out that video below:

– The full episode of WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the latest After the Bell with Corey Graves is now available on WWE’s YouTube channel:

– WWE has started a mailing list for fans looking for pre-sale info for the upcoming Backlash 2023 premium live event scheduled for May 5 in Puerto Rico. Fans can sign up for pre-sale information HERE (h/t PWInsider)>