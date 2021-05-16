WWE News: Superstars Hype Tonight’s Event, The Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash Show Livestream

– More WWE Superstars are hyping up tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash event ahead of their major title matches. You can check out tweets from WWE champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair, Raw Women’s title challenger Charlotte Flair, and WWE title challenger Braun Strowman below:

TONIGHT. #WMBacklash. The #AllMightyEra rolls on and you all will FINALLY stop doubting my power. @DMcIntyreWWE will not be champion as long as I’m breathing. @BraunStrowman isn’t on my freaking level. One day you’ll all open your eyes and see the All Mighty truth. @WWE pic.twitter.com/BpTEPTZ3U2 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 16, 2021

“People who hate you because of a mere jealousy over your success hurt themselves in disguise. This is because you carry an image of who they wish they had become.” TONIGHT #WMBacklash

BELAIR vs. @itsBayleyWWE

On @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/jPvpKLMwQO — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 16, 2021

“Shall I get you a step stool so you can look in my eyes when you threaten me?"#shouldersabovetherest 👸🏼#WrestleManiaBacklash 👘 pic.twitter.com/eH6bQF2MjO — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 16, 2021

– The Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash Show, where panelists build their dream WrestleMania Backlash card, is now streaming on WWE’s YouTube channel. Panelists for this episode include Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Alex Pagan. You can check out the video below.