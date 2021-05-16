WWE News: Superstars Hype Tonight’s Event, The Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash Show Livestream

wrestling / News

May 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021

– More WWE Superstars are hyping up tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash event ahead of their major title matches. You can check out tweets from WWE champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair, Raw Women’s title challenger Charlotte Flair, and WWE title challenger Braun Strowman below:

– The Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash Show, where panelists build their dream WrestleMania Backlash card, is now streaming on WWE’s YouTube channel. Panelists for this episode include Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Alex Pagan. You can check out the video below.

