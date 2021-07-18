WWE News: Superstars Hype Tonight’s Money in the Bank, Spanish Preview Show for Money in the Bank

– A number of Superstars are hyping up tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank on social media, including Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, MVP, AJ Styles, Edge, Paul Heyman, Bianca Belair and more. You can check out their tweets below:

You will acknowledge me. And they will celebrate me. TONIGHT and FOREVER. #MITB#AndStill #ReignsvsEdge pic.twitter.com/VpFydRhLuS — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 18, 2021

Today at #MITB I go for the dirty dozen. Let’s go pic.twitter.com/VJdbba9kL5 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 18, 2021

If you think @TrueKofi has a shot in hell at beating me tonight, you’re as delusional as he is. It’s gonna be quick and painless though Kof, don’t worry. #AllMightyEra #MITB @WWE pic.twitter.com/yKPaoswMfk — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 18, 2021

Because we are back to BUSINESS. https://t.co/Kqm2sKUCcU — MVP (@The305MVP) July 18, 2021

If you think the Vikings are going to win… that’s🧢. If you don’t think @TheGiantOmos and I are the best tag team on #WWERaw… that’s 🧢. We won the #TagTeamTitles at #WrestleMania, the crowd is ready for us to dominate again!!! #MITB #NotCap 🚫🧢 https://t.co/3t3o6Il0c1 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 18, 2021

I’m tooo ready to watch MONEY IN THE BANK! 💵💋💰

Who y’all think gona win the Women’s Ladder Match?…

Asking for a friend… 👀#MITB TONIGHT streaming on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/xjs8zMBF9T — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 18, 2021

I have been preparing 2,456 days for this opportunity. #MITB #LITB — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 18, 2021

– WWE is streaming La Previa de WWE: Money in the Bank 2021. The guests for today’s preview show include Riddle, Nikki ASH, Angel Garza, Santos Escobar, and Raquel Gonzalez. Here’s the livestream: