wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Hype Tonight’s Money in the Bank, Spanish Preview Show for Money in the Bank

July 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Edge Roman Reigns WWE Money in the Bank

– A number of Superstars are hyping up tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank on social media, including Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, MVP, AJ Styles, Edge, Paul Heyman, Bianca Belair and more. You can check out their tweets below:

– WWE is streaming La Previa de WWE: Money in the Bank 2021. The guests for today’s preview show include Riddle, Nikki ASH, Angel Garza, Santos Escobar, and Raquel Gonzalez. Here’s the livestream:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, WWE, WWE La Previa, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading