WWE News: Superstars Hype Tonight’s TLC, Full Undertaker vs. Edge Match Video

– A number of WWE Superstars have posted tweets hyping up their matches at tonight’s WWE TLC 2020 event. You can check out their tweets and comments below.

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns said on his upcoming title defense against Kevin Owens, “I respect any man who wants to provide for his family, but if anyone challenges my position, I’ll remove you from this Universe and ensure you never get the opportunity again. #WWETLC”

Meanwhile, title challenger and former champion AJ Styles wrote, “A main event a lot of people have talked about with a competitor I’ve wanted to face in the ring for awhile. The holidays have come early for the #phemomenal one because tonight I’m going to defeat @DMcIntyreWWE and become the NEW @WWE Champion!!! Enjoy the show folks! #WWETLC”

His opponent, WWE World champion Drew McIntyre tweeted, “You won’t want to miss this one. Finally, for the first time ever.. The Phenomenal One vs The Chosen One. Tonight at 7/e on @wwenetwork and @btsport Box Office (midnight) #WWETLC”

I respect any man who wants to provide for his family, but if anyone challenges my position, I’ll remove you from this Universe and ensure you never get the opportunity again. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/V18oEOjgqI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 20, 2020

You won’t want to miss this one. Finally, for the first time ever.. The Phenomenal One vs The Chosen One. Tonight at 7/e on @wwenetwork and @btsport Box Office (midnight) #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/rrlNGxqk0d — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 20, 2020

A main event a lot of people have talked about with a competitor I’ve wanted to face in the ring for awhile. The holidays have come early for the #phemomenal one because tonight I’m going to defeat @DMcIntyreWWE and become the NEW @WWE Champion!!! Enjoy the show folks! #WWETLC — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 20, 2020

It’s gonna FINALLY be a New Day after tonight! #TheHurtBusiness set to be the face of #WWERaw and hold ALL👏THE👏GOLD! Bring it home @CedricAlexander @Sheltyb803! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/6Q1786U0nS — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 20, 2020

Tonight we claim the #RAW Tag Team Titles…….. END OF STORY!! pic.twitter.com/U7aael8E5C — Cedric PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 20, 2020

– WWE released a full match video featuring Edge vs. The Undertaker from One Night Stand 2008, which you can view below:

– The Top 5 WWE TLC Matches.