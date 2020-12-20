wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Hype Tonight’s TLC, Full Undertaker vs. Edge Match Video

December 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE TLC 2020

– A number of WWE Superstars have posted tweets hyping up their matches at tonight’s WWE TLC 2020 event. You can check out their tweets and comments below.

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns said on his upcoming title defense against Kevin Owens, “I respect any man who wants to provide for his family, but if anyone challenges my position, I’ll remove you from this Universe and ensure you never get the opportunity again. #WWETLC”

Meanwhile, title challenger and former champion AJ Styles wrote, “A main event a lot of people have talked about with a competitor I’ve wanted to face in the ring for awhile. The holidays have come early for the #phemomenal one because tonight I’m going to defeat @DMcIntyreWWE and become the NEW @WWE Champion!!! Enjoy the show folks! #WWETLC”

His opponent, WWE World champion Drew McIntyre tweeted, “You won’t want to miss this one. Finally, for the first time ever.. The Phenomenal One vs The Chosen One. Tonight at 7/e on @wwenetwork and @btsport Box Office (midnight) #WWETLC”

– WWE released a full match video featuring Edge vs. The Undertaker from One Night Stand 2008, which you can view below:

– The Top 5 WWE TLC Matches.

