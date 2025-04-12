– WWE released a new preview clip for WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, showcasing Superstars meeting exotic circus animals in Las Vegas before the event:

See how the circus came to town with exotic animals joining legends like The Undertaker, Lex Luger and more with a sneak peek clip from WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, streaming now on Peacock.

– WWE Playlist showcased The Rock at WrestleMania:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:





















