WWE News: Superstars Meet Exotic Animals in WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, Playlist Showcases The Rock at WrestleMania, SmackDown Video Highlights
April 12, 2025
– WWE released a new preview clip for WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, showcasing Superstars meeting exotic circus animals in Las Vegas before the event:
See how the circus came to town with exotic animals joining legends like The Undertaker, Lex Luger and more with a sneak peek clip from WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, streaming now on Peacock.
– WWE Playlist showcased The Rock at WrestleMania:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown: