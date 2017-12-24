WWE News: Superstars Meet Santa Claus, Full Diva Tag Match From the 2012 Royal Rumble, and Fan Poll on Superstar Gifts

– WWE released a video showing Santa Claus stopping by Smackdown Live and meeting Charlotte Flair, Zack Ryder, and The New Day before Christmas. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released the eight-woman Diva tag team match from 2012 Royal Rumble. You can watch the full match video in the player below. The match features Divas Champion Beth Phoenix, Natalya & The Bella Twins versus Eve, Kelly Kelly, Alicia Fox & Tamina.

– WWE released a new fan poll this weekend asking which WWE Superstar gifts you would most like to receive for Christmas. A huge from Bayley came in first at 52 percent. A personalized message from “Woken” Matt Hardy came in second at 16 percent. An autograph from The Miz came in third at 11 percent. In fourth was an early copy of The New Day’s book, The Book of Booty: Shake it. Love it. Never Be It at seven percent. Fifth was a private musical performance from Elias at six percent. Sixth was some Fashion advice from Breezango at five percent. Lastly, Drew Gulak’s complete PowerPoint presentation came in at four percent.